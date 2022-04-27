 Skip to main Content
Nadex Product Schedule For The Week Of May 2, 2022

Date 27/04/2022

Due to the various holidays during the week of May 2, 2022, Nadex will observe the following schedule:


Monday, May 2, 2022:

  • Nadex will open at its regular time; no Weekly China 50 or Weekly Japan 225 contracts will be available for the week of May 2, 2022;

  • No FTSE 100 or China 50 contracts will be available on trade date Monday, May 2, 2022.

Tuesday, May 3, 2022:

  • No Japan 225 or China 50 contracts will be available on trade date Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Wednesday, May 4, 2022:

  • No Japan 225 or China 50 contracts will be available on trade date Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

Thursday, May 5, 2022:

  • No Japan 225 contracts will be available on trade date Thursday, May 5, 2022.

All other contracts will be listed at their regularly scheduled time. Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.