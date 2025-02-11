Nadex Product Schedule For The US President's Day Holiday On Monday, February 17, 2025

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the 2025 President's Day.

Monday, February 17, 2025:

The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, February 17th, 2025. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 5:00pm ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:

No Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts for US indices, commodities, or FX Currencies will be listed for this trade date

No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for US indices or commodities on this trade date. They will resume listing at 6PM ET (Monday) for the trade date of Tuesday, February 18, 2025.

No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;

For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed: Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET (Sunday) through 11:00am ET (Monday); Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm (Sunday), 3:00am (Monday), 7:00am (Monday) and 11:00am ET (Monday) will be listed and expire at their normal times; 8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed; 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed.

Cryptos will observe their regular schedule.

Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 will observe their regular schedule

Tuesday, February 18, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, February 21st, 2025, or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET (Monday) or their regular times after 6pm and close at their regular times on Tuesday.

All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET (Monday) or their regular times after 6pm, and close at their regular times on Tuesday EXCEPT the Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) which will not be listed.

Wednesday, February 19, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, February 20, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Friday, February 21, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Additionally, please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, February 17, 2025, from 3:00AM to 11:00AM ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Cryptocurrency products for trade date February 17, 2025. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date February 17, 2025, from 6:00pm on calendar date February 16, 2025, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date February 17, 2025. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Crypto Currency markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.