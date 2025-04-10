Nadex Product Schedule For The 2025 Good Friday And Easter Monday Holidays

Thursday, April 17, 2025: All Weekly contracts, except Cryptocurrency contracts, listed on Monday, April 14, 2025, will have a settlement date of Thursday, April 17, 2025. Indices, Forex, and Commodity contracts listed on this day will expire pursuant to their regular Friday schedule or as indicated in the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines. Cryptocurrency and Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 contracts will observe their regular schedule.

Friday, April 18, 2025: The Exchange will only list Cryptocurrency and Industry Event - Live Presentations - NAICS 711 products during Friday’s trade date. The Exchange will reopen at its regular time on Friday evening at 11:00 PM EST for trade date April 19, 2025.

Saturday, April 19, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Sunday, April 20, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Monday, April 21, 2025: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement identifies the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Easter Holiday markets in relation to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, April 21, 2025, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Cryptocurrency products for trade dates April 18, 2025, and April 21, 2025. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date April 18, 2025, from 5:00pm on calendar date April 17, 2025, to 4:15pm ET on calendar date April 18, 2025, and on trade date April 21, 2025, from 6:00pm on calendar date April 20, 2025, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date April 21, 2025. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Crypto Currency markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.