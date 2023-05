Nadex Product Schedule For The 2023 US Memorial Day Holiday On Monday, May 29, 2023

Monday, May 29, 2023: The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, May 29, 2023. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 5:00pm ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:

No indices, commodities, or Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;

No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;

For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed: Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET; Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm, 3:00am, 7:00am, and 11:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed; 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed.

The Weekly Bitcoin and Ether Cryptocurrency Knock-out Touch Brackets contracts will be open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

The Exchange will close for trading at 5:00pm ET.

Tuesday, May 30, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, June 2, 2023, or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.

Wednesday, May 31, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, June 1, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Friday, June 2, 2023: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Please note, Nadex’s Market Maker Agreement previously identified the following products and time periods as Illiquid Markets: All Intraday 5-Minute, Intraday 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly, Foreign Currency Binary contracts available for trading, at times the Exchange is open, between the hours of 2:00pm ET and 3:00am ET. Additionally, in regard to the Foreign Currency Binary contracts, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, May 29, 2023, from 3:00am to 2:00pm ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute, 2-Hour, Daily, and Weekly Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Lastly, Nadex is extending the Illiquid Markets coverage to Bitcoin and Ether Cryptocurrency Knock-out Touch Brackets products trade date Monday, May 29, 2023. As such, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, May 29, 2023, from 6:00pm on calendar date May 28, 2023, to 5:00pm ET on calendar date May 29, 2023. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Weekly Bitcoin and Ether Knock-out Touch Bracket markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.