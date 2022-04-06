Nadex Product Schedule For The 2022 Good Friday And Easter Monday Holidays

Nadex will observe the following holiday schedule for the 2022 Good Friday and Easter Monday holidays:
Thursday, April 14, 2022: All Weekly contracts listed on Monday, April 11, 2022 will have a settlement date of Thursday, April 14, 2022. Nadex will close at 4:15pm ET on Thursday, April 14, 2022 and contracts listed on this day will expire pursuant to their regular Friday schedule or as indicated in the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines.
Friday, April 15, 2022: Nadex will be closed on Friday, April 15, 2022 in observance of the Good Friday holiday. The Exchange will reopen at its regular time on Sunday evening for trade date April 18, 2022.
Monday, April 18, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours with the following exception:
-
Due to the Easter Monday holiday in the UK and Germany, no FTSE 100 or Germany 40 contracts will be listed on trade date April 18, 2022.
Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size from 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening, April 17, 2022 to 5:00PM ET on Monday, April 18, 2022 in the Intraday 5-Minute and 2-Hour Currency Binary Markets. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute or 2-Hour Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.
Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.