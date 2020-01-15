Nadex Product Schedule For Holidays The Week Of January 20, 2020

Nadex will observe the following product specific trading hours for the week of January 20, 2020:
Monday, January 20, 2020: The Exchange will be closed for this trade date.
Tuesday, January 21, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all intraday contracts offered on this date will open and close at their regular times. Other product specific hours are as follows:
- All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex-based Commodity, FTSE 100, Germany 30, and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 3am ET and close at their regular times.
- All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.
- All Event contracts listed on this date will open at 8am ET and close at their regular times.
Wednesday, January 22, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular exchange hours.
Friday, January 24, 2020: Due to the China holiday on Friday, January 24, 2020, no China 50 contracts will be listed.
Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.