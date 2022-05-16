Nadex Modifies Position Limits Self-Certification

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted a modification to its self-certification submitted to the Commission on May 12, 2022, which provided notice that Nadex plans to adjust the position limits for its Currency Binary Contracts, and for its Currency, Indices, and Commodities Call Spread Contracts. The modification noted amendments to Nadex’s Event Binary Contracts in addition to those amendments in the May 12, 2022 submission. All amendments will become effective for trade date May 31, 2022.

