Nadex Launches “Predict The Dow” Promotion

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on October 9, 2020 its intent to launch a “Predict the Dow” Promotion from October 26, 2020 through November 4, 2020. Eligible participants with an open Demo account may submit one entry by November 2, 2020 which predicts the expiration value of the Nadex Daily Wall Street 30 contract at 4:15pm ET on November 4, 2020. The Nadex Daily Wall Street 30 contract expiration value will be calculated using Nadex’s standard expiration value calculation process. The participant who most accurately predicts the expiration value will win $5,000. The full Terms and Conditions of the Promotion are attached, and will be included in the promotional materials, as well as the landing page where participants will submit their predictions.
Pursuant to the filing period under Regulation 40.6(a), this filing will become effective, and the new contracts will be listed on trade date October 26, 2020.