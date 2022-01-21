Nadex Extends Initial Deposit Bonus Program

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that it plans to reinstate its Initial Deposit Bonus Program beginning on February 7, 2022 which will run through May 31, 2022.
Notice 1498 Initial Deposit Program Terms and Conditions