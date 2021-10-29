Nadex Delists Copper, Corn, And Soybeans Variable Payout Contracts

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on October 29, 2021 its intent to delist its Copper Variable Payout Contracts (Rule 12.2), Corn Variable Payout Contracts (Rule 12.12), and Soybeans Variable Payout Contracts (Rule 12.14). All Copper Variable Payout Contracts will expire on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 1:00pm ET. All Corn and Soybeans Variable Payout Contracts will expire on Friday, October 29, 2021 at 2:15pm ET. After the final settlement of these contracts, no open positions or working orders will exist in the Nadex market for the contracts to be delisted, and as of Monday, November 1, 2021 these contracts will not be listed.