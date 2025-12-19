Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Nadex Delists Certain Contracts

Date 19/12/2025

Notice Type: Exchange
Notice ID: 1876.121925
Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified its intent to delist certain contracts. These contracts will be delisted as of trade date December 20, 2025. A list of affected contracts can be found in the document attached to this notice.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

