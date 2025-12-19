Nadex Delists Certain Contracts

Notice Type: Exchange

2025

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex self-certified its intent to delist certain contracts. These contracts will be delisted as of trade date December 20, 2025. A list of affected contracts can be found in the document attached to this notice.