Nadex Corrects Typographical Error

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that it is correcting a typographical error in its Rule 3.8 Dues, Fees, and Expenses Payable by Members.

Notice 1584 Weekly Notification Correct Typo