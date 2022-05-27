BV_Trial Banner.gif
Nadex Corrects Typographical Error

Date 27/05/2022

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(d) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that it is correcting a typographical error in its Rule 3.8 Dues, Fees, and Expenses Payable by Members.

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

