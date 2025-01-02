Nadex Continues Market Maker Program Through 2025

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) provided notice to the Commission that it intends to continue its Market Maker Program through 2025. The Market Maker Agreement is publicly available on the Rules page.