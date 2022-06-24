Nadex Clarifies Fee Schedule

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted notice to the Commission that is intends to clarify an amendment made to its Fee Schedule in its self-certification submission (number 2205-0917-2303-54), submitted on May 9, 2022. Nadex is amending language in the Fee Schedule to clarify that a successful initial deposit is required for Membership, however, the deposit need no the of any specified amount. This language reflects that of Nadex Rule 3.1(b) which was also amended in the same submission.

Notice 1598 Fee Schedule Modification