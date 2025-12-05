Nadex: CDNA Transitions To Crypto.com App

Notice Type: Exchange

We’re evolving to serve you better.

As part of our long-term strategy to focus on what we do best, developing high-quality products and enhancing trading experience for our customers, we will be transitioning our services to leading technology service providers. This means our current platform will be retired, but you can continue to enjoy access to our products on Crypto Derivatives and Prediction Markets offered in the Crypto.com app and powered by Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (Nadex).

Key Dates

Effective Immediately: Nadex will stop accepting new applications

Friday, Dec 06th, 2025: Nadex will suspend all deposit methods

Friday, Dec 20th, 2025: Trading via Nadex.com platform will be disabled

What if I have an active account?

If you are currently an active trader with Nadex, please ensure that you close out all open positions by end of business on Friday, Dec 20th, 2025. If you currently maintain a balance in your account, you may request a withdrawal or funds will be sent back to the original source or a verified bank account on file. If you have not verified your account for withdrawal, please verifyimmediately or contact the Nadex Payments team if you have any questions regarding this process at payments@nadex.com.

What if I have a pending application or have a $0 balance in my account?

If you have a pending application awaiting approval, the application will be cancelled effective immediately in accordance with the Nadex Membership Agreement. If you have an open account with a $0 balance, your Nadex Membership will be terminated on or before Friday, Dec 20th, 2025, in accordance with the Nadex Membership Agreement. Please ensure that you do not fund or trade your account in the interim period.

When should I expect to receive my 1099-B?

The IRS Form 1099-B for 2025 will be sent out via secure email in January. Please ensure that the email address on file is correct. If it needs updating, make the changes by Dec 20th, 2025. To view and update your email address, login to the Nadex platform and go to the Account section.

We appreciate your continued trust and look forward to serving you through our new partnerships.