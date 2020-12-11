Nadex Announces 2021 US Holidays

Nadex may adjust listing hours for, or not list, some or all of its contracts on the following US holidays (specific listing hours will be posted on the Notices page prior to the holiday):
-
New Year’s Day – Friday, January 1, 2021
-
Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 18, 2021
-
President’s Day – Monday, February 15, 2021
-
Good Friday – Friday, April 2, 2021
-
Memorial Day – Monday, May 31, 2021
-
Independence Day – Monday, July 5, 2021
-
Labor Day – Monday, September 6, 2021
-
Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, November 25, 2021
-
Christmas Day (Observed) – Friday, December 24, 2021
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.