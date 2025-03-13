Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Nadex Amends Rules Relating To Liability, And Adds Rules Relating To Technology Service Providers

Notice Type: Rulebook & Agreement
Notice ID: 1828.031025
Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, and Commission Regulation §40.6(a), Nadex has submitted to the Commission its intent to amend Rule 1.1 adding a definition for Technology Service Providers. Nadex has also submitted to the Commission its intent to add Rule 2.11 to account for its relationship with Technology Service Providers as well as amending Rule 10.1 relating to Liability. This submission will become effective on March 24, 2025.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

DocumentNotice 1828 Self-Certification

