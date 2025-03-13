Nadex Amends Rules Relating To Liability, And Adds Rules Relating To Technology Service Providers

2025
Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, and Commission Regulation §40.6(a), Nadex has submitted to the Commission its intent to amend Rule 1.1 adding a definition for Technology Service Providers. Nadex has also submitted to the Commission its intent to add Rule 2.11 to account for its relationship with Technology Service Providers as well as amending Rule 10.1 relating to Liability. This submission will become effective on March 24, 2025.
