Nadex Amends Rules For Member Obligations, Prohbited Activities, And Rule Enforcement

Date 27/09/2024

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, and Commission Regulation §40.6(a), Nadex has submitted to the Commission its intent to amend the following rules:

Rule 9.6(a) – Summary Suspension

Rule 9.2(g) – Investigations, Hearings, and Appeals

Rule 9.4(a) – Notice and Publication of Disciplinary Action

Rule 9.2(f) – Investigations, Hearings, and Appeals

Rule 5.19(g) – Prohibited Transactions and Activities

Rule 3.3(d) – Member Obligations

This submission will become effective on October 14, 2024.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

