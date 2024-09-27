Nadex Amends Rules For Member Obligations, Prohbited Activities, And Rule Enforcement

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, and Commission Regulation §40.6(a), Nadex has submitted to the Commission its intent to amend the following rules:
Rule 9.6(a) – Summary Suspension
Rule 9.2(g) – Investigations, Hearings, and Appeals
Rule 9.4(a) – Notice and Publication of Disciplinary Action
Rule 9.2(f) – Investigations, Hearings, and Appeals
Rule 5.19(g) – Prohibited Transactions and Activities
Rule 3.3(d) – Member Obligations
This submission will become effective on October 14, 2024.
Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.