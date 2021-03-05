Nadex Amends Open Time For Daily And Weekly Binary And Call Spread Commodities And Amends Holiday Schedule Product Guidelines

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and section §40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) submitted to the Commission on March 5, 2021 its intent to amend the listing time for its Daily and Weekly Binary and Call Spread Commodities contracts to open at 6:00pm ET on the first trade day of the week, consistent with the remainder of the week, rather than 3:00am ET as they currently do. Additionally, Nadex is updating its Holiday Schedule Product Guidelines to indicate that all Nymex/Comex Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6:00pm ET following a U.S. holiday that falls on a Monday rather than 3:00am ET.
Pursuant to the 10-day filing period under Regulation 40.6(a)(3), this filing will become effective March 22, 2021.
Notice 1315 Holiday Schedule Product Guidelines