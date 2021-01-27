Nadex Amends Listing Schedule For The Week Of February 15, 2021 And The Presidents’ Day Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of February 15, 2021 and the 2021 Presidents’ Day Holiday:
Monday, February 15, 2021: The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, February 15, 2021. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 11:00am ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:
-
No commodities contracts will be listed on this day;
-
No indices contracts will be listed on this day;
-
No Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;
-
No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;
-
For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed: Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts, Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 3:00am, 7:00am, and 11:00am ET, 2-Hour and 5-Minute Intraday Currency contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET on trade date February 15, 2021 in the following currency pairs:
o Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET;
o Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm, 3:00am, 7:00am, and 11:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times;
o 8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times;
o 5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times;
o 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed;
o 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed;
-
Initial Jobless Claims contracts will be listed from 8:00am ET through 11:00am ET;
-
The Exchange will close for trading at 11:00am ET.
Tuesday, February 16, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, February 19, 2021 or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:
-
No China 50 contracts will be offered;
-
All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex-based Commodity, FTSE 100, and Germany 30 contracts will open at 3am ET and close at their regular times. All U.S. Equity Index Binary and Call Spread contracts will open at 6:00pm ET and close at their regular times. All U.S. Equity Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times.
-
All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.
-
Initial Jobless Claims will open at 8:00am ET and close at its regular time.
Wednesday, February 17, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
-
No China 50 contracts will be offered.
Thursday, February 18, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Friday, February 19, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, February 15, 2021 from 3:00am to 11:00am ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute or 2-Hour Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.