Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The Week Of May 30, 2022 For The Memorial Day Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of May 30, 2022, and the 2022 Memorial Day Holiday.

Monday, May 30, 2022: The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, May 30, 2022. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 11:00am ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:

No indices, commodities, or Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;

No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;

No event contracts will be listed on this day;

For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed: Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET; Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm, 3:00am, 7:00am, and 11:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed; 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed.

The Exchange will close for trading at 11:00am ET.

Tuesday, May 31, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, June 3, 2022 or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

All Daily and Weekly Germany 40 contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times.

All Daily FTSE 100 contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times. No Weekly FTSE 100 contracts will be listed the week of May 30, 2022.

All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times.

All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.

All Event contracts listed on this date will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, June 2, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours, with the following exception:

Due to the UK holiday on June 2, 2022, no FTSE 100 contracts will be offered this day.

Friday, June 3, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours, with the following exceptions:

Due to the UK and China holidays on June 3, 2022, no FTSE 100 or China 50 contracts will be offered this day;

Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on trade date Monday, May 30, 2022, from 3:00am to 11:00am ET. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute or 2-Hour Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.

Please refer to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines for specific product trading hours.