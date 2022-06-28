Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The Week Of July 4, 2022 Due To The Independence Day Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule during the week of July 4, 2022 for the 2022 Independence Day Holiday:

Monday, July 4, 2022: The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, July 4, 2022. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 11:00am ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:

No indices, commodities, or Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;

No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;

No event contracts will be listed during this week (all event contracts have been delisted as of June 24, 2022);

For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed: Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 11:00am ET; Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm, 3:00am, 7:00am, and 11:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times; 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed; 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 11:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 11:00am ET will be listed.

The Exchange will close for trading at 11:00am ET.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, July 8, 2022, or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:

No event contracts will be listed during this week (all event contracts have been delisted as of June 24, 2022);

All Daily and Weekly Germany 40 contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times;

All Daily and Weekly FTSE 100 contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times;

All Daily and Weekly Nymex/Comex based Commodity and U.S. Equity Index contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times;

All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed;

Wednesday, July 6, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Thursday, July 7, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Friday, July 8, 2022: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.

Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size in the Intraday 5-Minute Currency Binary markets and the 2-Hour Currency Binary markets from 6:00 PM EST on July 3, 2022, through 11:00 AM EST on July 4, 2022. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute or 2-Hour Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.