Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The Week Of December 28, 2020 For The 2021 New Year Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of December 28, 2020:
-
Monday, December 28, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings. Weekly Japan 225, Germany 30, and FTSE 100 listed on this day will expire on Wednesday. All other Weekly contracts listed on this trade date will expire on Thursday, December 31, 2020 or their regular expiration times.
-
Tuesday, December 29, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings.
-
Wednesday, December 30, 2020: The Exchange will observe regular business hours and contract listings.
-
Thursday, December 31, 2020: The Exchange will observe a Friday listing schedule.
-
No Japan 225, Germany 30, or FTSE 100 contracts will be offered on this day; all other Indices contracts will open and close at their regular times;
-
All Commodities contracts will open and close at their regular times;
-
Daily Currency contracts which would normally expire on Friday’s trade date will not be listed; Weekly Currency contracts will close at 3:00pm ET; 2-Hour Intraday Currency contracts will close at 4:00pm ET or their regular times; 5 and 8-Hour Intraday Currency contracts will close at their regular times; 5-Minute Intraday Currency contracts will close at 4:00pm ET;
-
The Exchange will close at 4:15pm ET.
-
-
Friday, January 1, 2021: The Exchange will be closed for the 2021 New Year’s holiday.
Additionally, Nadex authorized Market Makers operating pursuant to a Market Maker Agreement will be relieved of their quoting obligations relating to size on Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 3:00pm ET through 5:00pm ET in the Intraday 5-Minute and 2-Hour Currency Binary markets. A Market Maker(s) that elects to quote in any Intraday 5-Minute or 2-Hour Currency Binary markets during this period will be required to comply with the spread obligations set forth in its Market Maker Agreement.