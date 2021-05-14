Nadex Amends Listing Hours For The Memorial Day Holiday

Nadex will observe the following modified holiday schedule for the week of May 31, 2021 and the 2021 Memorial Day Holiday:
Monday, May 31, 2021: The Exchange will open at its regular time at 6:00pm ET on Sunday evening for trade date Monday, May 31, 2021. The Exchange will list a limited offering of contracts and will close at 10:00am ET. Contracts will be listed as follows:
-
No commodities contracts will be listed on this day;
-
No indices contracts will be listed on this day;
-
No Foreign Currency Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will be listed on this day;
-
No Binary or Call Spread contracts will be listed for the USD/CAD, USD/CHF, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, AUD/JPY, or USD/MXN currency pairs;
-
For the AUD/USD, EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY currency pairs, the following contracts will be listed:
-
Weekly Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed from 6:00pm ET through 10:00am ET;
-
Daily Currency Binary contracts with expirations at 11:00pm, 3:00am and 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times;
-
8-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 7:00am ET will be listed and expire at their normal times;
-
5-Hour Intraday Currency Call Spread contracts expiring at 11:00pm ET will be listed and expire at their normal times;
-
2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 10:00am ET; no 2-Hour Intraday Currency Binary and Call Spread contracts which would normally expire after 10:00am ET will be listed;
-
5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts will be listed and expire at their normal times until 10:00am ET; no 5-Minute Intraday Currency Binary contracts which would normally expire after 10:00am ET will be listed;
-
Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Initial Jobless Claims contracts will be listed from 8:00am ET through 10:00am ET;
-
The Exchange will close for trading at 10:00am ET.
-
Tuesday, June 1, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours. Unless otherwise specified below, all contracts listed on this date will open and close at their regular times and weekly contracts listed on this date will have a settlement date of Friday, June 4, 2021 or their regular times. Exceptions are as follows:
-
All Daily and Weekly FTSE 100, and Germany 30 contracts will open at 3am ET and close at their regular times. All China 50 and Japan 225 contracts will open and close at their regular times.
-
All Gold, Silver, Copper, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Commodity and U.S. Equity Index Binary and Call Spread contracts will open at 6:00pm ET and close at their regular times. All Gold, Silver, Crude Oil, and Natural Gas Commodity and U.S. Equity Knock-out Touch Bracket contracts will open at 3:00am ET and close at their regular times. All Corn and Soybean Commodity Call Spread contracts will open and close at their regular times.
-
All Daily and Weekly Currency contracts will open at 6pm ET and close at their regular times. The Daily Currency 7:00pm ET close time Binary contract which would normally expire at 7:00pm ET on Tuesday’s trade date (Monday evening) will not be listed.
-
Non-Farm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, and Initial Jobless Claims will open at 8:00am ET and close at their regular times.
Wednesday, June 2, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Thursday, June 3, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.
Friday, June 4, 2021: The Exchange will observe normal business hours.