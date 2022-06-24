Nadex Amends Its Market Maker Agreement

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted notice to the Commission that Nadex plans to make the following amendments to its Market Maker Agreement:

Clarify Market Maker’s quoting obligations;

Clarify Suspension Events and reporting of Suspension Events to Nadex;

Clarify Modification Events;

Clarify termination of the Agreement;

Note that amendments to the main text and terms of the Market Maker Agreement will be made unilaterally by Nadex, but Market Maker’s Designated Classes will be by mutual agreement;

Several “housekeeping” items to clean up the Agreement;

Amend identified illiquid hours;

Note exceptions to Appendix A parameters.

Amendments to the Market Maker Agreement will be effective July 11, 2022.