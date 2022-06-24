Nadex Amends Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted notice to the Commission that Nadex’s Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines is being amended to remove reference to the Event Binary Contracts, which were delisted at the close of business on June 24, 2022. Amendments to the Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines will be effective July 11, 2022.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department

Notice 1596 Rule Certification Holiday Product Schedule Guidelines