Nadex Amends Binary Contracts Strike Widths And Touch Bracket Ranges

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that due to increased or decreased volatility, as the case may be, in the underlying markets upon which the Nadex contracts are based, Nadex is adjusting the strike widths of various binary contracts, as well as the ranges for certain Touch Bracket contracts. These amendments will become effective for trade date January 18, 2022.
Notice 1474 Self-Certification