Nadex Amends Alternative Position Limits For Market Makers

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted a self-certification submission to the Commission that provides notice that Nadex is amending its alternative position limits for market makers, and is moving reference to the alternative position limits from Rule 4.4 to each Contract’s specifications as subsection (h). All amendments will become effective for trade date June 13, 2022.

Notice 1581 Rule Certification