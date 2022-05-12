Nadex Adjusts Position Limits

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”) hereby provides notice that Nadex plans to adjust the position limits for its Currency Binary Contracts, and for its Currency, Indices, and Commodities Call Spread Contracts. These amendments will become effective for trade date May 31, 2022.

Notice 1573 Rule Certification