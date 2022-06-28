BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Confinity_banner_468x60-2.gif Mondo Visione Contextual Ad

Nadex Adds Definition Of “Business Day” And Clarifies Contract Issuance

Date 28/06/2022

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted notice to the Commission that Nadex is adding the definition of “Business Day” to Chapter 1 (Definitions) of the Rulebook and clarifies the description of contract issuance in Rule 12.1, to note that the description does not necessarily apply to the issuance of contracts during a holiday week. These amendments will become effective July 15, 2022.  

 

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department.

DocumentNotice 1600 Rule Certification

Confinity_sky1-min.gif
Confinity_sky1-min.gif