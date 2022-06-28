Nadex Adds Definition Of “Business Day” And Clarifies Contract Issuance

Pursuant to Section 5c(c)(1) of the Commodity Exchange Act, as amended (“Act”), and Section 40.6(a) of the regulations promulgated by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (the “Commission”) under the Act (the “Regulations”), North American Derivatives Exchange, Inc. (“Nadex”, the “Exchange”), Nadex submitted notice to the Commission that Nadex is adding the definition of “Business Day” to Chapter 1 (Definitions) of the Rulebook and clarifies the description of contract issuance in Rule 12.1, to note that the description does not necessarily apply to the issuance of contracts during a holiday week. These amendments will become effective July 15, 2022.

Should you have any questions or require further information, please contact the Compliance Department

Notice 1600 Rule Certification