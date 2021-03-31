MVIS And CryptoCompare Licensed The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index to VanEck - Index To Underlie Securitised Ethereum ETN On Deutsche Börse

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, global leader in digital asset data, today announced the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV) to VanEck for the use as underlying for their second cryptocurrency exchange-traded product with MVIS that allows investors to participate in the development of Ethereum on an exchange-traded basis.
“We are pleased to license our MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index to VanEck. This is their second cryptocurrency exchange-traded product with us, following the licensing of the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin VWAP Close Index“, said Thomas Kettner, COO at MV Index Solutions.
“Amidst a global shift in greater institutional adoption of digital assets, we are excited to provide VanEck with a robust underlying index for their Ethereum ETN. Building upon the success of the MVIS CryptoCompare product suite, we look forward to the continued expansion of high-quality, institutional-grade digital asset products.” said Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare.
“A lot of cryptocurrencies use Ethereum as a platform,” Martijn Rozemuller, Head of Europe at VanEck commented. “We believe that Ethereum's many possible applications will benefit from the growing use of blockchain in both the financial industry and the rest of the economy. Accordingly, Ethereum represents an exciting investment opportunity from our point of view, allowing investors to diversify their portfolio with another promising cryptocurrency alongside Bitcoin.”
The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital assets portfolio which invests in Ethereum, with a closing value based on an hourly VWAP price. The rules-based index covers the broadest aggregate pricing for indices calculated by CryptoCompare. Detailed information about MVIS CryptoCompare Indices, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.
Key Index Features
Number of Components: 1
Base Date: 12/31/2015
Base Value: 10