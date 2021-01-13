MVIS And CryptoCompare Launch The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index - Designed To Measure The Performance Of A Digital Asset Portfolio

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS®) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV).
The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV) is an index designed to measure the performance of a digital asset portfolio which invests in Ethereum, with a closing value based on an hourly VWAP price.
"We are pleased to launch one more index with our partner CryptoCompare," said Thomas Kettner, COO at MVIS, "The MVETHV is a complement to our successful MVBTCV Index.”
“We are delighted to launch the MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index as investors’ interest moves swiftly towards digital assets, providing them with a robust and transparent benchmark to measure the performance of their Ethereum-based portfolios,” said Quynh Tran-Thanh, Chief Product Officer of CryptoCompare.
The MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index (ticker: MVETHV) is a rules-based index which covers the broadest aggregate pricing for indices calculated by CryptoCompare.
Detailed information about the Indices, including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.
Key Index Features
MVIS CryptoCompare Ethereum VWAP Close Index
Number of Components: 1
Base Date: 12/31/2015
Base Value: 100