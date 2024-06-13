Municipal CUSIP Request Volumes Rise In May - Corporate Volumes Steady

CUSIP Global Services (CGS) today announced the release of its CUSIP Issuance Trends Report for May 2024. The report, which tracks the issuance of new security identifiers as an early indicator of debt and capital markets activity over the next quarter, found a fourth-consecutive monthly increase in request volume for new municipal identifiers, while corporate volumes were steady overall.

North American corporate requests totaled 7,362 in May, which is down 3.2% on a monthly basis. On a year-over-year basis, North American corporate requests closed the month up 10.2%. The monthly volume decline was driven by a decrease in issuance volume for medium term notes. Other key asset classes, such as U.S. corporate equity (13.5%), U.S. corporate debt (17.8%) and Canadian corporate securities (17.9%) all saw monthly request volume increases.

The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 51.5% versus April totals. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes are up 8.4%. Texas led state-level municipal request volume with a total of 143 new CUSIP requests in May, followed by New York (102) and California (90).

“New issuance activity in the municipals space has been consistently high for the past four months, but we saw a major surge in the May data,” said Gerard Faulkner, Director of Operations for CGS. “Similarly in the corporate asset classes, we see pockets of high volume in U.S. corporate debt and equity, Canadian corporates and certificates of deposit, all of which points to issuers finding opportunity to bring new securities to market in the current economic cycle.”

Requests for international equity CUSIPs rose 5.1% in May and international debt CUSIP requests rose 19.0%. On an annualized basis, international equity CUSIP requests are down 4.4% and international debt CUSIP requests are up 106.5%.

To view the full CUSIP Issuance Trends report for May, please click here.

Following is a breakdown of new CUSIP Identifier requests by asset class year-to-date through May 2024:



Asset Class

2024 YTD

2023 YTD

YOY Change

International Debt





2,447





1,185





106.5 %



Long-Term Municipal

Notes 171 128 33.6 % Canada Corporate

Debt & Equity

2,479

2,010

23.3 %

U.S. Corporate Debt

10,641

8,662

22.8 %

U.S. Corporate Equity

4,849

4,007

21.0 %

Syndicated Loans

1,106

978

13.1 % Short-Term Municipal

Notes 400 357 12.0 % Private Placement

Securities 1,532 1,416 8.2 %

Municipal Bonds





3,800





3,550





7.0 %





International Equity

623

652

-4.4%

CDs > 1-year Maturity

3,613

3,805

-5.0%

CDs < 1-year Maturity

4,203

5,097

-17.5%





