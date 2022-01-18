MultiLynq Appoints Capital Markets Veteran Wayne Pasternack As Director Of Sales To Oversee New Client Acquisition

MultiLynq, the leading provider of electronic fixed income trading connectivity and integration solutions has selected Wayne Pasternack to advance sales growth as the adoption of electronic fixed income trading continues to accelerate. A seasoned sales professional, Pasternack will help drive new business conversations, manage relationships with asset managers, hedge funds and fund managers, and maintain responsibility for new customer sales.
Pasternack joins MultiLynq with over 25 years experience as a senior sales representative with a demonstrated history of prospecting for new business, recently working as Senior Sales Representative at Bloomberg LP, covering Bloomberg Terminal sales in Michigan and Missouri for over 20 years. Pasternack was also Vice President of Research Sales and New Business Development at High Frequency Economics, the provider of global and US daily macroeconomic research to institutional money managers, hedge funds, and corporations.
“The needs of credit market participants are actively evolving, with demand for efficiency, automation and reliable electronic access at an all-time high ,” said Patrick Scheideler, Co-Founder of MultiLynq. “The addition of Wayne as a core member of our team will allow us to scale within our fast-growing, dynamic industry, driving new customer opportunities and substantial growth for MultiLynq.”
“MultiLynq is at the forefront of one of the most transformational market ecosystems that exist thanks to an unrivaled drive for simplified, instant access to information,” said Pasternack. “I’m proud to be added to MultiLynq’s roster of veteran professionals driving smarter ways to access the fixed income markets.”
Electronic fixed income trading skyrocketed due to the pandemic. A 2021 FICC e-Trading survey conducted by JP Morgan demonstrated that while 50% of participants predict an increase in algorithmic trading, 100% predict an increase in electronic trading and participants anticipate trading volumes via electronic channels to significantly increase in 2022.