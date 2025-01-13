Multi-Banking Strategy: BISON Partners With Deutsche Bank

BISON, the leading crypto trading platform for retail clients of Boerse Stuttgart Group, is now collaborating with Deutsche Bank AG as an additional banking partner. As part of BISON's multi-banking strategy, Deutsche Bank will be involved in the custody of Euro balances for BISON customers. The successful partnership with Solaris SE, BISON's long-standing banking partner, will continue.

For BISON's approximately 900,000 active users, all features will remain fully available as usual. The collaboration with Deutsche Bank introduces an innovative trust account solution. Deposits, withdrawals, and account management for Euro balances on BISON will continue to be free of charge.

“We are delighted to expand our long-planned multi-banking strategy with Deutsche Bank. By partnering with Germany's leading bank, we are strengthening our network of partners, laying the foundation for further growth and enhancing BISON's flexibility.”, says Dr. Ulli Spankowski, CEO and Co-Founder of BISON.