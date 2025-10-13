MQube Becomes First Fintech In Europe To Tokenise Mortgage Debt On The Blockchain

M ove set to transform the financial services industry, radically reshaping the mortgage ecosystem

Paves the way for a new, more accessible mortgage securitisation market

MQube, the Guilford-based mortgage fintech, has today announced that is has tokenised £1.3bn of mortgage debt on the blockchain. The tokenisation of mortgage assets via an EVM* compatible chain, sees MPowered, the One Day Mortgage™ lender, and lending arm of MQube become the first in Europe to have its mortgage debt tokenized on-chain.

The tokenisation of assets* involves converting tangible or intangible assets such as real estate or art into digital tokens which are then recorded on a secure decentralised and immutable blockchain ledger or digital registry. While stock, bonds and real estate have previously been tokenised, this is the first time mortgage debt has been brought onto the blockchain in Europe, marking a significant shift for the mortgage industry and broader financial services industry.

MQube says if more lenders begin to tokenise their assets on the blockchain, which is only a matter of time, it could open up a whole new world for banks and building societies.

Stuart Cheetham, CEO of MQube, explains: “The benefits of tokenising mortgage debt right now, is that it allows mortgage lenders to achieve data integrity, transaction security and audit traceability but once the necessary regulatory and operational framework is in place, and there is still a huge amount of work to be done here, the opportunity for the mortgage lending industry is huge.

“The plethora of benefits include the ability to transfer assets from one lender to another cutting out legal process in a remortgage case and saving thousands of pounds per remortgage transaction. Most importantly, however, the tokenisation of mortgage debt, paves the way for a brand-new mortgage securitisation market via the blockchain which involves the pooling of mortgage debt into a tradable and investable mortgage security.”

The securitisation of mortgage debt frees up money for banks and non-bank lenders that was otherwise tied down. The benefit for banks and building societies is increased liquidity, reduced capital requirements, enhanced risk management and the ability to write more loans and grow their business. For consumers it is reduced cost of borrowing and more product choice.

Cheetham, concludes: “This is a remarkable development for our industry and we are proud to be at the forefront of this monumental shift. As a fintech business, we set out to reinvent the mortgage industry and now not only are we now delivering one day mortgages but we are seriously addressing how we can use the cutting edge of blockchain technology to transform the entire banking ecosystem.”

Background:

*EVM or Ethereum Virtual Machine which is a decentralised computational engine that executes contracts and maintains the state of the Ethereum blockchain. It acts as a virtual computer allowing developers to run smart contracts and decentralized applications.

**Tokenisation of assets involves the conversion of tangible or intangible assets such as real estate or art into digital tokens which are then recorded on a secure decentralised and immutable blockchain ledger or digital registry. The benefits of tokenisation for financial services firms include increased liquidity and fractional ownership as the debt can be sold via the blockchain to a range of investors. As well as this, it boasts transparency of data, security of data and data accuracy. Lastly tokenised assets can be traded globally on the blockchain opening up markets to the wider audience.