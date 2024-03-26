MPS Acquires AJE To Scale AI Capabilities And Enter B2C Market

MPS North America LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPS Limited, announced today the successful completion of the acquisition of AJE LLC, including its subsidiary American Journal Online (Beijing) Information Consulting Limited. The strategic move marks MPS’ entry into the B2C marketplace and significantly enhances its AI capabilities. The acquisition includes Curie, an AI-powered writing assistant that provides intelligent suggestions, improves writing structure, enhances flow, and assists with citations, thus facilitating the creation of high-quality academic content.

For AJE, joining MPS means that the author-focused company is now part of a publisher-agnostic ecosystem, with more opportunities to grow its customer base and enter new markets. In addition, AJE’s customers can take advantage of services offered by MPS’ deep bench of publishing professionals.

Marc Spenle, COO of Springer Nature, stated:

“AJE has been part of the Springer Nature family for eight years, and we are therefore delighted to have found in MPS, with its expertise in global solutions, a publisher-neutral owner better placed to grow the business as it moves forward. This is an extremely exciting opportunity for AJE, and we look forward to continuing to be a customer, ensuring Springer Nature authors continue to have access to their high-quality language editing services.”

Rahul Arora, Chairman and CEO of MPS Limited, stated:

“The acquisition of AJE drives us toward Vision 2027 in a meaningful way, and the scale-up will profoundly impact our Content and Platform Solutions business. Additionally, current and future AJE customers will see significant benefits from MPS’ long-term strategy of embracing technology and leveraging efficiency to drive value and quality for our customers.

The acquisition brings five strategic advantages:

Integration of Curie into our portfolio further enhances our AI-driven capabilities, aligning with our commitment to consistent innovation through MPS Labs. A definitive entry into the B2C marketplace broadens our reach. A strategic move that is expected to have a meaningfully positive impact on our scale agenda. Expansion into China further diversifies our business and aligns with our agenda to strengthen our global presence. AJE’s acquisition advances us upstream in the value chain, keeping us close to authors. MPS now stands as the only global player with the end-to-end capabilities to service academic publishing from author to researcher. Through the acquisition process, Springer Nature and MPS have committed to realizing the tremendous value that will be created by advancing our strategic partnership.

In summary, the acquisition of AJE aligns with our growth strategy called ‘Supercharging Gestalt,’ focusing on a market-based approach, premier customers, expansion into new markets, investment in new capabilities, and acquisition of growing assets.”