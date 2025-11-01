Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In October 2025

In October 2025, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 172.6 trln.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 3.0 trln. ADTV was RUB 103.5 bln.

Bonds Market

Turnover in bonds reached RUB 3.6 trln, excluding overnight bonds. ADTV was RUB 156.4 bln.

The total volume of bond issues and buybacks amounted to RUB 2 trillion. This included the placement of RUB 297 billion of overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

Trading volumes on the market reached RUB 17.6 trln. ADTV was RUB 607.2 bln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 132.4 trln. ADTV was RUB 5.8 trln.

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 63.1 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 53.3 trln.



