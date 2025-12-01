Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In November 2025

In November 2025, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 149.2 trln.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 2.3 trln. ADTV was RUB 87.8 bln.

Bonds Market

Turnover in bonds reached RUB 4.4 trln, excluding overnight bonds. ADTV was RUB 167.3 bln.

The total volume of bond issues and buybacks amounted to RUB 3 trillion. This included the placement of RUB 244 billion of overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

Trading volumes on the market was RUB 11.5 trln. ADTV was RUB 440.8 bln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 116.9 trln. ADTV was RUB 4.5 trln.

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 54.3 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 46.2 trln.



