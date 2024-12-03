Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In November 2024

In November 2024, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 124.8 trln.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 3.2 trln. ADTV was RUB 154.7 bln.

Bonds Market

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 2.2 trln. ADTV was RUB 102.6 bln.

104 new bond issues were offered in November. The total volume of bond issues and buybacks amounted to RUB 1.7 trillion. This included the placement of RUB 365.2 billion of overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

The trading volume was RUB 10.0 trln. ADTV was RUB 478.3 bln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover reached RUB 95.9 trln. ADTV was RUB 4.6 trln.

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 37.2 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 36.0 trln.



