Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In November 2023

In November 2023, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets were RUB 126.1 trln (RUB 74.8 in November 2022).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in November 2023 was RUB 4,683.8 bln (November 2022: RUB 3,169.5 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 2,130.9 bln (November 2022: RUB 859.0 bln). ADTV was RUB 96.9 bln (November 2022: RUB 40.9 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 2,553.0 bln (November 2022: RUB 2,310.5 bln). ADTV was RUB 116.0 bln (November 2022: RUB 110.0 bln).

82 issues with a combined value of RUB 3,205.3 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 2,294.1 bln) were placed in November 2023.

Derivatives Market

Derivatives Market trading volume was RUB 7.4 trln (November 2022: RUB 3.1 trln). ADTV was RUB 338.4 bln (November 2022: RUB 145.3 bln).

FX Market

FX Market trading volume was RUB 35.1 trln (November 2022: RUB 14.8 trln). Spot trading volumes were RUB 9.9 trln, and swap trades and forwards were RUB 25.2 trln.

ADTV was RUB 1,595.3 (November 2022: RUB 704.6 bln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 76.5 trln (November 2022: RUB 52.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 3,479.2 bln (November 2022: RUB 2,492.9 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment was RUB 38.5 trln, including the GCC repo segment reached RUB 22.9 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 50.9 bln (November 2022: RUB 13.6 bln), of which RUB 50.1 bln (8.9 t) was gold and RUB 0.8 bln (11.7 t) was silver.



