Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In May 2022

In May 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets grew by 5.2% to RUB 78.2 trln (RUB 74.3 in May 2021).

Growth leaders were the Money Market (61.9%) and FX Spot Market (22.4%).

The number of trading days in May 2022 was 18 (versus 20 in May 2021).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in May was RUB 995.4 bln (May 2021: RUB 3,380.7 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 596.9 bln (May 2021: RUB 2,162.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 33.2 bln (May 2021: RUB 108.1 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 398.5 bln (May 2021: RUB 1,218.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 22.1 bln (May 2021: RUB 60.9 bln).

24 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 278.5 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 196.0 bln) were placed in May 2022.

Derivatives market

The trading volume was RUB 5.6 trln (May 2021: RUB 10.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 309.8 bln (May 2021: RUB 518.4 bln).

FX Market

The trading volume was RUB 16.1 trln (May 2021: RUB 26.0 trln) with spot trades amounting to RUB 7.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 8.4 trln.

ADTV was RUB 892.3 bln (May 2021: RUB 1,302.2 bln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 61.9% to RUB 55.4 trln (May 2021: RUB 34.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 3,075.0 bln (May 2021: RUB 1,709.1 bln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment added 34.5% to reach RUB 26.7 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased by 83.8% to RUB 10.6 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 4.1 bln (May 2021: RUB 21.2 bln), of which RUB 3.8 bln (1.0 t) was gold and RUB 0.2 bln (4.6 t) was silver.