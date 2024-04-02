Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In March 2024

In March 2024, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 124.5 trln (March 2023: RUB 105.6 trln).

Equity & Bond Market

The trading volume was RUB 4.5 trln (March 2023: RUB 3.2 trln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 2.6 trln (March 2023: RUB 1.5 trln). ADTV was RUB 129.1 bln (March 2023: RUB 66.3 bln).

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1.9 trln (March 2023: RUB 1.7 trln). ADTV was RUB 96.9 bln (March 2023: RUB 78.6 bln).

72 bond issues with a combined value of RUB 3.3 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 2.3 trln) were placed.

Derivatives Market

The trading volume was RUB 7.8 trln (March 2023: RUB 5.9 trln). ADTV was RUB 392.2 bln (March 2023: RUB 269.5 bln).

FX Market

The trading volume was RUB 30.6 trln (March 2023: RUB 24.7 trln) with spot trades amounting to RUB 10.7 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 19.9 trln.

ADTV was RUB 1.5 trln (March 2023: RUB 1.1 trln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 79.1 trln (March 2023: RUB 70.8 trln). ADTV was RUB 4 trln (March 2023: RUB 3.2 trln).

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 37.1 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 20.8 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) reached RUB 67.8 bln (March 2023: RUB 21.2 bln), of which RUB 66.7 bln (10.6 t) was gold and RUB 1.1 bln (13.9 t) was silver.



