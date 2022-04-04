Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In March 2022

In March 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 154.5 trln (RUB 90.4 in March 2021).
The number of trading days in March 2022 was six on the Equity Market, nine on the Bond Market, 20 on the Derivatives Market and 21 on the FX and Precious Metals Markets and 22 on Money Market.
Equity & Bond Market
Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in March was RUB 635.3 bln (March 2021: RUB 4,408.7 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.
Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 445.2 bln (March 2021: RUB 2,671.3 bln). ADTV was RUB 74.2 bln (March 2021: RUB 121.4 bln).
Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 190.1 bln (March 2021: RUB 1,737.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 21.1 bln (March 2021: RUB 79.0 bln).
Derivatives market
Derivatives Market volumes was RUB 2.3 trln (March 2021: RUB 16.4 trln) or 26.2 mln contracts (March 2021: 221.9 mln) of which 25.2 mln contracts were futures and 1.0 mln contracts were options. ADTV was RUB 116.3 bln (March 2021: RUB 747.0 bln).
Open interest at the end of the month was RUB 281.1 bln (March 2021: RUB 737.0 bln).
Standardized OTC Derivatives Market volume grew 1.4 times and reached RUB 274.3 bln.
FX Market
FX Market trading volume grew by 28.6% to RUB 41.0 trln (March 2021: RUB 31.9 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 8.3 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 32.7 trln.
The FX Market’s ADTV was RUB 1,952.8 bln (USD 18.9 bln), compared to RUB 1,449.8 bln (USD 19.5) in March 2021.
Money Market
Money Market turnover grew almost threefold to RUB 110.3 trln (March 2021: RUB 37.0 trln). ADTV was RUB 5,013.1 bln (March 2021: RUB 1,683.8 bln).
The CCP-cleared repo segment added 20.3% to reach RUB 26.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which increased twofold to RUB 12.8 trln.
Precious Metals Market
Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 6.4 bln (March 2021: RUB 24.1 bln), of which RUB 6.1 bln (1.0 t) was gold and RUB 0.3 bln (3.6 t) was silver.