Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In June 2022

In June 2022, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 73.5 trln (RUB 81.5 trln in June 2021).

The number of trading days in June 2022 was 21 (versus 22 in June 2021).

Equity & Bond Market

Total trading volume on the Equity and Bond Market in June was RUB 1,531.1 bln (June 2021: RUB 3,865.1 bln), hereinafter excluding overnight bonds.

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 909.3 bln (June 2021: RUB 2,278.6 bln). ADTV was RUB 43.3 bln (June 2021: RUB 103.6 bln).

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 621.8 bln (June 2021: RUB 1,586.4 bln). ADTV was RUB 29.6 bln (June 2021: RUB 72.1 bln).

46 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 629.3 bln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 514.4 bln) were placed in June 2022.

Derivatives Market

The trading volume was RUB 5.3 trln (June 2021: RUB 11.4 trln). ADTV was RUB 252.1 bln (June 2021: RUB 518.1 bln).

FX Market

The trading volume was RUB 17.8 trln (June 2021: RUB 26.8 trln), with spot trades amounting to RUB 7.5 trln and swap trades and forwards totaling RUB 10.3 trln.

ADTV was RUB 846.8 bln (June 2021: RUB 1,216.2 bln).

Money Market

Money Market turnover grew 23.3% to RUB 48.4 trln (June 2021: RUB 39.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 2,302.7 bln (June 2021: RUB 1,782.5 bln).

The GCC repo segment added 69.1% to RUB 10.9 trln.

Precious Metals Market

Turnover in precious metals (spot and swaps) was RUB 8.7 bln (June 2021: RUB 27.7 bln), of which RUB 8.5 bln (2.7 t) was gold and RUB 0.1 bln (2.6 t) was silver.