Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In July 2025

In July 2025, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 149 trln.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 3.2 trln. ADTV was RUB 103.1 bln.

In July 2025, the market was open for trading on 31 days, eight of which were weekends.

Bonds Market

Turnover in bonds reached RUB 4.2 trln, excluding overnight bonds. ADTV was RUB 174.8 bln.

The total volume of bond issues and buybacks amounted to RUB 2.3 trillion. This included the placement of RUB 409 billion of overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

Trading volumes on the market reached RUB 10 trln. ADTV was RUB 419.3 bln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 116.5 trln. ADTV was RUB 4.9 trln.

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 54.8 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 50.8 trln.



