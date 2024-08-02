Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In July 2024

In July 2024, total trading volume across Moscow Exchange’s markets was RUB 128.0 trln (RUB 103.7 trln in July 2023). Unless stated otherwise, all figures below refer to performance for July 2024 and all comparisons are with the same period last year.

Equity Market

Equity Market turnover was RUB 3.2 trln (July 2023: RUB 1.9 trln). ADTV was RUB 140.6 bln (July 2023: RUB 92.8 bln).

Bond Market

Trading volume in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds was RUB 1.8 trillion (July 2023: RUB 1.7 trillion). hereinafter excluding overnight bonds. ADTV was RUB 76.5 bln (July 2023: RUB 78.7 bln).

80 new bond issues were placed in July 2024. The combined value of bond placement and repurchase was RUB 2.1 trln, of which of overnight bonds accounted for RUB 1.1 trln

Derivatives Market

The trading volume was RUB 6.7 trln (July 2023: RUB 6.0 trln). ADTV was RUB 290.8 bln (July 2023: RUB 287.3 bln).

Money Market

Money Market trading volumes reached RUB 96.3 trln (July 2023: RUB 65.2 trln). ADTV was RUB 4.2 trillion (July 2023: RUB 3.1 trillion).

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 40.5 trln, including the GCC repo segment amounting to RUB 31.9 trln.



