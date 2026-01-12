Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In December 2025

In December 2025, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 194.4 trln.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 2.8 trln. ADTV was RUB 99.9 bln.

Bonds Market

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds reached RUB 4.3 trln. ADTV was RUB 195.2 bln.

In December, 199 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 2.4 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 295 bln) were placed.

Derivatives Market

Trading volumes on the market was RUB 17.2 trln. ADTV was RUB 783.9 bln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover reached RUB 148.7 trln. ADTV was RUB 5.7 trln.

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 68.6 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 49.9 trln.



Read more on the Moscow Exchange: https://www.moex.com/n96761