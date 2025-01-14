Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In December 2024

In December 2024, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 142.3 trln.

In 2024, Moscow Exchange progressed in developing and rolling out new tools and services that address the needs of brokers, asset management companies and banks serving retail and institutional investors in the Russian exchange market.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 3.8 trln. ADTV was RUB 170.9 bln.

In 2024, the Exchange hosted 13 IPOs and four SPOs for a total of RUB 87.5 bln. Two other Russian companies now have dual listings on MOEX.

In 2024, the Exchange expanded its offering with the launch of 25 new ETFs targeting equities, bonds and money market instruments. In total, 79 ETFs from 17 asset management companies are available to investors on Moscow Exchange. In 2024, the leading investment vehicles were money market ETFs, whose net asset value increased 4.4 times to over RUB 1 trln.

Bonds Market

Turnover in corporate, regional and sovereign bonds reached RUB 4.3 trln. ADTV was RUB 196.2 bln.

In December, 130 new bond issues with a combined value of RUB 3.3 trln (of which overnight bonds accounted for RUB 264.5 bln) were placed.

In 2024, 78 new debt issuers entered the Moscow Exchange Bonds Market placing a total of RUB 242 bln. 247 companies placed 759 bond issues for a total amount of RUB 8.44 trln, excluding overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

Trading volumes on the market was RUB 11.9 trln. ADTV was RUB 541.4 bln.

Brokerage firms, retail and institutional investors now have access to 35 new instruments, based on equities, base metals and international indices. The total trading volume of the new derivative instruments amounted to RUB 95 bln. The most popular new contracts were cocoa futures.

Money Market

Money Market turnover reached RUB 110.0 trln. ADTV was RUB 5 trln. The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 40.1 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 39.8 trln.

In 2024, MOEX continued to facilitate repo with the central counterparty (CCP). In particular, the tenor of negotiated repo transactions with the CCP was extended to one year for all trading boards, including transactions in floaters. By the end of the year, open interest in long-term repos grew to RUB 2.5 trln, or 27% of the overall open interest in CCP-cleared repos.

On-demand repo features were upgraded to allow market participants to set the duration until the settlement of the second part of the repo transaction. In addition, the list of securities eligible as collateral for repo transactions was extended to include mortgage-backed securities.



