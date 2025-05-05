Moscow Exchange Trading Volumes In April 2025

In April 2025, total trading volumes across Moscow Exchange's markets was RUB 145.8 trln.

Equities Market

Trading volume in shares, DRs and investment fund units was RUB 4.2 trln. ADTV was RUB 149.6 bln.

In April 2025, the market was open for trading on 28 days, six of which were weekends.

Bonds Market

Turnover in bonds reached RUB 3.2 trln, excluding overnight bonds. ADTV was RUB 144.3 bln.

The total volume of bond issues and buybacks amounted to RUB 1.9 trln. This included the placement of RUB 398.0 bln of overnight bonds.

Derivatives Market

Trading volumes on the market reached RUB 12.3 trln. ADTV was RUB 559.4 bln.

Money Market

Money Market turnover was RUB 112.9 trln. ADTV was RUB 5.1 trln.

The CCP-cleared repo segment reached RUB 46.5 trln, including the GCC repo segment which totalled RUB 54.2 trln.



